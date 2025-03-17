Oregon State MBB: Beavers Headed to College Basketball Crown

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team will compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, the event announced Monday morning.

The Beavers will open the tournament on April 1, when they take on UCF. The entire 16-team event will take place in Las Vegas, Nev., with the first two rounds played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the semifinals and final taking place at T-Mobile Arena. Every game in the tournament will air on either FS1 or Fox. Joining the Beavers and Knights at the event will be Utah, Butler, George Washington, Boise State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgetown, Washington State, DePaul, Cincinnati, Colorado, Villanova, Tulane and USC.

The Beavers will head into the postseason with a record of 20-12. Oregon State won 20 games in the regular season for the first time since 1989-90, and has reached the mark in a campaign for the second time under head coach Wayne Tinkle. Three Beavers earned All-Conference honors this season, as Michael Rataj (first Team), Parsa Fallah (second team) and Nake Kingz (honorable mention) were all recognized by the WCC.

The full College Basketball Crown bracket can be found here.

The College Basketball Crown creates a premium event at a key time of year, providing student-athletes a chance to win a championship, in front of their fans, and put a button on their collegiate experience. Student-athletes will have a world-class experience on-par with that of a top-tier college football bowl game – including recovery areas at dedicated hotels, elite travel and product partnerships, exclusive Las Vegas experiences and more.

Tickets are available via Vivid Seats.