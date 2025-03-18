Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Rutgers

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (15-3) set to host Rutgers (9-11) at Goss Stadium, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball (15-3) vs Rutgers (9-11)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Tuesday - 5:35 p.m.
RHP Kellan Oakes (1-0, 6.35) vs. RHP Jack Kirchner (0-0, 0.00)
TV - CW/KOIN.com/ KOIN+ / Pac-12 Insider
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio
Oregon State Quick Hits
Oregon State and Rutgers are meeting for the third time and first since the 2007 Charlottesville Regional. The Beavers won both of those matchups, 5-1 and 5-2.
- Mitch Canham and Joey Wong each had hits in the first game. Wong, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 in the second matchup.
- Wilson Weber collected 12 RBI during the five games last week, going 7-for-15 in the process. His 18 runs batted in on the year now tie him with Gavin Turley for the team lead.
- Aiva Arquette (17 RBI) and Jacob Krieg (16) are close behind.
- Oregon State ranks fourth in the nation with a 2.81 earned run average. The Beavers are also sixth, allowing 6.2 hits per nine innings. OSU is 17th with a 1.19 WHIP.
- Oregon State's starters have allowed just one earned run in 41 1/3 innings at Goss Stadium this season, a 0.22 ERA.
- OSU, overall, has a 1.10 ERA in 49 innings at home thus far this season. The staff has allowed 32 hits and 16 walks while striking out 57.
- Oregon State has allowed an average of 3.6 runs per game, tied for seventh nationally.
- The Beavers have a 14-game win streak at home, tying with Arkansas for the third-longest active mark nationally. Only Western Kentucky (20) and Tennessee (18) have longer streaks.
- Easton Talt carries a three-game hit streak into Tuesday's game. He has reached base nine times in 12 plate appearances, drawing five walks along with four hits. He's also driven in five runs.
- Gavin Turley and Trent Caraway also have three-game hit streaks.
- Tuesday's game marks one of 16 games against the Big Ten Conference this season. The Beavers are 2-1 against the conference thus far and have games remaining against Nebraska (three), Oregon (four), Iowa (three), Washington (one) and UCLA (one) in addition to Tuesday's matchup.
- OSU is 13-3 when scoring first.
Beavers In The Rankings
