Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Rutgers

With the Oregon State baseball team (15-3) set to host Rutgers (9-11) at Goss Stadium, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Oregon State and Rutgers are meeting for the third time and first since the 2007 Charlottesville Regional. The Beavers won both of those matchups, 5-1 and 5-2.

- Mitch Canham and Joey Wong each had hits in the first game. Wong, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 in the second matchup.

- Wilson Weber collected 12 RBI during the five games last week, going 7-for-15 in the process. His 18 runs batted in on the year now tie him with Gavin Turley for the team lead.

- Aiva Arquette (17 RBI) and Jacob Krieg (16) are close behind.

- Oregon State ranks fourth in the nation with a 2.81 earned run average. The Beavers are also sixth, allowing 6.2 hits per nine innings. OSU is 17th with a 1.19 WHIP.

- Oregon State's starters have allowed just one earned run in 41 1/3 innings at Goss Stadium this season, a 0.22 ERA.

- OSU, overall, has a 1.10 ERA in 49 innings at home thus far this season. The staff has allowed 32 hits and 16 walks while striking out 57.

- Oregon State has allowed an average of 3.6 runs per game, tied for seventh nationally.

- The Beavers have a 14-game win streak at home, tying with Arkansas for the third-longest active mark nationally. Only Western Kentucky (20) and Tennessee (18) have longer streaks.

- Easton Talt carries a three-game hit streak into Tuesday's game. He has reached base nine times in 12 plate appearances, drawing five walks along with four hits. He's also driven in five runs.

- Gavin Turley and Trent Caraway also have three-game hit streaks.

- Tuesday's game marks one of 16 games against the Big Ten Conference this season. The Beavers are 2-1 against the conference thus far and have games remaining against Nebraska (three), Oregon (four), Iowa (three), Washington (one) and UCLA (one) in addition to Tuesday's matchup.

- OSU is 13-3 when scoring first.

