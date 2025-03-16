California WR Cynai Thomas commits to Oregon State

The Riordan High School standout chose Oregon State primarily over Washington and Arizona State but also heavily considered Cal, Boise State, and Utah. He is the fourth pledge in the 2026 class for the Beavers, joining quarterback Deagan Rose , running back LaMacus Bell , and defensive end Noah Tishendorf .

Oregon State has picked up the fourth commitment of its 2026 recruiting class. On Sunday evening, three-star wide receiver Cynai Thomas announced his decision to commit to the Beavers.

Thomas has been a longtime target of Oregon State and originally developed a strong relationship with then-wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson. However, after Hynson left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, Oregon State hired Fresno State's Pat McCann to take over the position group.

Over the last few weeks, McCann and Thomas have developed a strong relationship.

"I feel like I’ve known him forever," Thomas previously told BeaversEdge about his conversations with McCann. "We talked a bunch of times. He’s a great guy, and he knows what it takes to get to the next level."

Oregon State also had a leg up on the competition, as his older brother, Skyler, is currently a safety on the Beavers' roster. Thanks to his brother’s time in Corvallis, along with his own recruitment, the younger Thomas has grown very comfortable with the program.

"I love it," Thomas previously told BeaversEdge. "Corvallis is the place to be. The campus is so nice, and the people are very welcoming."

As a junior, Thomas was a dominant wide receiver for Archibshop Riordan, totaling 47 receptions for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 41 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

