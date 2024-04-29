PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the transfer portal open until April 30th, the Oregon State football team saw redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Mathias Malaki-Donaldson enter on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder didn't see action with the Beavers in two seasons after taking a redshirt year in 2022 and not playing in 2023.

He was a three-star recruit out of Oaks Christian High School (CA) and chose the Beavers over offers from the Arizona schools, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee, USC, and others...

The Beavers' OLB scholarship breakdown can be found here...

Malaki-Donaldson joins Joe Swen, Sam Mason, Jason White, Trevor Pope, Quincy Wright, Dylan Lopez, John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...