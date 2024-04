PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As the calendar gets ready to flip to May, the official visit season will soon be upon us in Corvallis as the Oregon State football program gets ready to host prospects from around the country on campus. Below, we go over who is currently scheduled to take official visits to Oregon State and what we believe the Beavers' chances are with each prospect.

