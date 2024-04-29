PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the start of an offseason that saw massive departures within the Oregon State women's basketball program, head coach Scott Rueck and the Beavers took their first step via the portal with the addition of Florida State forward Lucia Navarro.

The 6-foot Valencia, Spain native is coming off a freshman season with the Seminoles that saw her play in five games, averaging 1.2 points and 0.6 rebounds per game.

In her U18 league, Navarro averaged roughly 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. She also played for Paterna in the Spain LF-Challenge League.

She'll join a roster that features guard Kennedie Schuler, forward Susana Yepes, guard AJ Marotte, forward Kelsey Rees, and forward Sela Heide left on the roster...

