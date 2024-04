PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (33-10, 12-8 Pac-12) taking 2/3 from Oregon over the weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the latest rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Tuesday for a matchup with the Oregon Ducks...

MORE: Football 2024 Scholarship Chart | DB Joe Swen Enters Portal | Beavers Take Series vs Oregon | Oladapo Selected By Green Bay | Anthony Gould Selected By Indy | Aiden May's Career-Night Leads OSU Over UO