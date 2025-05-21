WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks Getting Ready For Postseason & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, catcher Wilson Weber, pitcher Wyatt Queen, and outfielder Gavin Turley as they talk about the downtime and how they spent it, getting ready for the postseason, and more!

MORE: Latest Postseason Projections | Noah Tishendorf Recaps OV | Baseball Projections | Baseball Ranks | Beavs Land 2026 RB | Inside The Dam: Notes, Offers, Visits | The 3-2-1: Beavers Make Case For National Seed | WATCH: Beavers Talk Sweep Of LBSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk G2 Win Over LBSU | WBB: Beavers Add Lizzy Williamson | OV Preview: May 16 | Spring Recap: TE | Spring Recap: RB