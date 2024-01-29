PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State men’s basketball standout Jordan Pope received multiple weekly awards on Monday. The Beaver guard was tabbed as ESPN and Naismith National Player of the Week, as well as Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Pope opened a big home weekend for the Beavers with a 31-point performance against No. 9 Arizona, including the game-winning three-pointer as time expired. He followed that up by scoring 19 points in Oregon State’s win over Arizona State on Saturday. Overall, the Oakley, Calif. native dished out 11 assists over the week, and shot 60.7 percent from the floor.

Pope is averaging 17.8 points per game this season, and is shooting 45.7 percent from the floor. He is the first Beaver to claim Pac-12 Player of the Week honors since Tres Tinkle in the 2019-20 season.

Oregon State will take on UCLA and USC this week in Los Angeles.