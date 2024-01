PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State received its third top-10 ranking of the 2024 preseason on Monday, checking in at No. 5 per Baseball America. The publication announced its preseason slate of top-25 teams less than three full weeks before the start of the season.

The Beavers are the highest-ranked Pac-12 Conference team in the rankings. The No. 5 mark joins a No. 7 preseason ranking by D1Baseball.com and a No. 9 spot by Perfect Game.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.