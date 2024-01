PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a 68-62 win over No. 3 Colorado and a 91-66 win over No. 16 Utah, the Oregon State women's basketball team (17-3, 6-3) rose in the Associated Press rankings to No. 18.

It is Oregon State's highest ranking since the 2021-22 campaign when the Beavers opened the season ranked 14th in the country. The Beavers have won two straight contests following the narrow defeat to Stanford on the road a week ago and now sit third in the Pac-12 Standings.

Stanford is the top-ranked P12 team at No. 4, while Colorado is at No. 6, UCLA at No. 7, USC at No. 15, OSU at No. 18, and Utah at No. 20.

The Beavers have just one matchup this week, a road tilt with the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday at 4 p.m.

