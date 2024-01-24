What Oregon State Is Getting In Missouri EDGE Transfer DJ Wesolak
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team recently having added former Missouri defensive end/edge DJ Wesolak, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at what he'll bring to the Beavers...
MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker | What OSU Is Getting In Tevita Pome'e | Three-Star LB Talks OSU Offer | Beavers Zeroing In On Hire? | Beavers Add 2025 LB Jeremiah Ioane | What Is OSU Getting In DB Sai Vadrawale | Rivals250 QB Talks OSU Offer |
Beavers Add A Dynamic Athlete Whose Best Is Yet To Come
One of Oregon State and Trent Bray's biggest "fish" from the transfer portal, the Beaver defense received a huge boost recently, landing former Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak...
The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder is coming off a redshirt freshman season with the Tigers where he didn't see action. He appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2022.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, it's very fair to assume that Wesolak's potential wasn't being utilized at Missouri, and that's where the Beavers and Bray hope the Tigers' loss is the Beavers' gain.
He's one of the more dynamic athletes in Oregon State's entire 2024 high school and portal recruiting classes and the Beavers are hoping their player development system and coaching will help Wesolak prove why he was one of the better defenders in the country coming out of high school.
This was a marquee addition for Bray and Co., and one that could pay dividends very quickly...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news