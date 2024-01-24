One of Oregon State and Trent Bray's biggest "fish" from the transfer portal, the Beaver defense received a huge boost recently, landing former Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak...

The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder is coming off a redshirt freshman season with the Tigers where he didn't see action. He appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2022.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, it's very fair to assume that Wesolak's potential wasn't being utilized at Missouri, and that's where the Beavers and Bray hope the Tigers' loss is the Beavers' gain.

He's one of the more dynamic athletes in Oregon State's entire 2024 high school and portal recruiting classes and the Beavers are hoping their player development system and coaching will help Wesolak prove why he was one of the better defenders in the country coming out of high school.

This was a marquee addition for Bray and Co., and one that could pay dividends very quickly...