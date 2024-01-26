Arguably Oregon State's biggest transfer in the transfer portal this offseason, the Beavers and head coach Trent Bray landed an elite talent in former Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder, who will have two years to play two, is coming off a sophomore season with the Wolverines where he played in nine games, tallying three receptions for 33 yards. During his true freshman campaign in 2022, he played in 11 games, catching one pass for seven yards.

While Clemons wasn't able to carve out a bonafide role with the defending national champions, he shouldn't have any trouble doing so with the Beavers back in his home state.

Oregon State needs players like him at receiver, and Clemons needed a place to better showcase his abilities, so the match makes a ton of sense. He's the most highly-touted receiver for the Beavers since Isaiah Hodgins and there's little reason to think he won't follow a similar career path...