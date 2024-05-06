PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced the addition of Tyler Cochran, who will join the team for the upcoming season.Cochran is a 6-foot-2 guard from Bolingbrook, Ill.

Cochran comes to Oregon State after spending the prior two seasons at Toledo. The guard earned MAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and All-MAC Second Team honors last season, after averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Cochran shot 49.5 percent from the floor and led the conference with 1.9 steals per game. He played just nine games in his junior season at Toledo, averaging 9.2 points and shooting over 50 percent from the floor, before he was sidelined with a toe injury.

“Tyler is a great addition to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s as versatile and dynamic a guard as we’ve had in a while. A true three level scorer as well as playmaker, he has great court vision and is a willing passer. Tyler’s size and strength will allow him to play multiple positions on and off the ball, and those traits along with his competitiveness make him a terrific defender as well. We’re excited to be adding him to our team - he will really add to our physicality and maturity.”

Cochran spent his redshirt-sophomore season at Ball State, where he led the MAC with two steals per game, and scored 11.6 points per contest. He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, recording 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.

“Something about Corvallis really made me feel at home, like it is where I need to be,” Cochran said. “The chance to be on the big stage night in and night out along with the opportunity to showcase my talents under Coach Tinkle and the crew is a challenge I'm ready to attack. I’m ready to bring my creativity and passion for the game to the Dam!”

