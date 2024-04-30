Oregon State men's basketball success in the transfer portal has continued with Wake Forest center Matthew Marsh announcing his commitment to the Beavers.

The 7-foot-1, 250-pound center out the United Kingdom played 65 games over the past three seasons including making 18 starts fro the Demon Deacons. In those 65 games, Masrh averaged 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. He shot 81.4% from the field and 50% from the charity stripe in his career.

This past season in 22 games and two starts, Marsh averaged 1.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while averaging just over 10 minutes open the court per contest.

Marsh will join the likes of Isaiah Sy, Demarco Minor, and Parsa Fallah as players to transfer into the program this offseason while leaving the program with a pair of scholarships available for the 2024-25 season.

