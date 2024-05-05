PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PULLMAN, Wash. – Travis Bazzana homered three times and broke the Oregon State single-season home run record in the sixth-ranked Beavers’ 10-6 victory over Washington State Sunday Bailey-Brayton Field.

Bazzana broke Jim Wilson’s 1982 record 21-home run season with a leadoff bomb. The long ball was his 22nd of the season, and began a big offensive afternoon for the junior. He hit a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run shot in the seventh for his 23rd and 24th long balls of the season.

He also walked twice in the Beavers’ (35-12 overall, 14-9 Pac-12 Conference) victory.

Tanner Smith hit his fourth jome run of the season in the fifth, while Dallas Macias went 3-for-5 with two doubles to pace the Oregon State offense. Micah McDowell also collected three hits and drove in a run on a ninth-inning doubnle as the Beavers totaled 12 hits on the afternoon.

Nelson Keljo picked up the win for Oregon State. The lefty allowed two hits and a run in three innings of relief of Eric Segura. Keljo equaled a season and career high with six strikeouts and improved to 2-0 on the year.

Segura made his 12th start of the year and worked 4 1/3 innings, scattering eight hits and four runs before being pulled in favor of Keljo.

Duke Brotherton started for the Cougars (20-26, 8-16) and lasted 3 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and six runs to take the loss, dropping to 5-6 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State ends its trip to the state of Washington with a non-conference game Monday at Gonzaga. First pitch is slated for noon and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Travis Bazzana broke the Oregon State single-season home run record on his seventh leadoff home run of the year.

• Dallas Macias became the ninth Beaver with a two double game thanks to one each in the first and third innings.

• Tanner Smith’s fifth-inning home run was his fourth of the year and first since March 3 against North Dakota State.

• Bazzana’s third home run of the game marked the Beavers’ 90th of the season, breaking the 2023 club’s school-record of 89.

• OSU hit at least three home runs for the 12th time this season.

• Bazzana became the second Beaver with three home runs in a game this season, joining Mason Guerra, who hit three at Portland on March 19.

• Bazzana’s three hits gave him 232 for his career, tying him for third all-time with Andy Jarvis (2000-03). He is six shy of equaling Darwin Barney (2005-07) for the program record.

• Bazzana also became the first player in school history to top 200 career runs scored; he’s now at 201.

• He walked twice and has 59 for the season. That ties him with himself from 2023 and Garret Forrester, also in 2023, for third-most in a single season.

• The Beavers tallied seven extra-base hits as a team, their most since finishing with eight at Nevada on April 16.

