With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (33-11, 12-8 Pac-12) traveling to Bailey-Brayton Field for a three-game series against Washington State, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Aiden May, Friday night's probable starter, is the reigning National Pitcher of the Week per the NCBWA. May struck out a career-high 14 batters in OSU's 2-0 win over Oregon last Friday. He scattered one hit in a career-long eight innings.

- May's previous career high for strikeouts was nine against the Beavers in 2023. He was pitching for Arizona last season.

- Jacob Krieg's grand slam in the first inning Tuesday marked Oregon State's fifth of the year. Krieg's was the first by a Beaver not named Gavin Turley.

- Travis Bazzana set the Oregon State career record Tuesday or walks with his 157th when he led off the game with a base on balls. He surpassed Garret Forrester (2021-23) and Adley Rutschman (2017-19).

- The walk was the 53rd of the year for Bazzana, tying him with Rutschman and Wade Meckler (2022) for sixth in a season at OSU.

- Bazzana later singled in the seventh for his 227th career hit. That tied him with Rutschman and Michael Conforto (2012-14) for fifth in a career at Oregon State. He needs four to move into a tie for fourth with Brian Barden (2000-02).

- Bazzana also stole a base in the loss, the 60th of his career. That equals him with Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05) for second-most in a career at OSU. Bazzana now trails only Todd Thomas, who had 62 from 1980-83.

- OSU has hit 83 home runs this season, six shy of the program's school record of 89 set last season. The Beavers have hit at least one home run in all but six games.

- The Beavers are 17-5 when hitting two or more homers, 10-6 when hitting just one and 6-0 when going homeless.

- Conversely, OSU is 31-5 when keeping an opponent to one home run or less.

- OSU finished the month of April with a 12-7 record, the Beavers' 13th consecutive winning record in the month dating back to 2011. Oregon State has tallied 12 or more wins in the month nine times over that stretch.