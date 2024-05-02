Advertisement

As a junior, McMillian was one of the top quarterbacks in Hawaii, passing for 3,521 yards and 42 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. He also had an additional 575 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmVkIGFuZCBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIg ZnJvbSBPcmVnb24gU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pdHNHdW5keT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A aXRzR3VuZHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJh bmRvbkh1ZmZtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYW5kb25IdWZm bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JsYWlyQW5n dWxvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbGFpckFuZ3VsbzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFlhbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWWFtczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL09NVzdkUUc3UzQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PTVc3ZFFHN1M0PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyZXN0b24gKEtpbmkpIE1jTWlsbGFuIChAa2luaW1j bWlsbGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tpbmltY21p bGxhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NTg2MDc1NDYyMjg4NjIyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==