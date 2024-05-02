Oregon State continues to expand quarterback board with latest offer
The Oregon State coaching staff continues to expand their quarterback board for the 2025 recruiting cycle and have offered a second quarterback out of Hawaii. On Wednesday evening, Mililani standout Treston McMillan reported an offer from the Beavers.
For McMillan, it is his sixth offer joining Arizona, Hawaii, San Jose State, Utah State, and Washington. He currently has a pair of official visits scheduled to both Washington and Arizona.
As a junior, McMillian was one of the top quarterbacks in Hawaii, passing for 3,521 yards and 42 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. He also had an additional 575 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
McMillan is the second quarterback prospect out of Hawaii to now hold an offer from the Beavers joining Ewa Beach native Jaron Sagapolutele who has an official visit scheduled to Corvallis for June 7.
The Beavers also have an official visit scheduled with Wyoming signal caller Mason Drube for May 31.
Overall, McMillan's offer immediately puts him near the top of the realistic targets for the Beavers. Alongside Sagapolutele, Drube, as well as Arizona quarterback Luke Huago - a long time target for the Beavers dating back to the previous coaching staff. The Beavers are among the top contenders for Haugo alongside Arizona, San Diego State, Arizona State, Rice, and Utah.
