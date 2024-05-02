PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State men's basketball and head coach Wayne Tinkle added another piece for the upcoming season on Thursday as Toledo grad transfer Tyler Cochran announced his pledge.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, who will have one year to play, is coming off a season where he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the floor and 35% from deep.

During his first, injury-shortened season with Toledo (nine games), Cochran averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game on 53% shooting from the floor and 43% beyond the arc.

Before Toledo, Cochran spent time at Ball State (one season) and Northern Illinois (two)

He's the fifth addition to the program this offseason, joining guards Damarco Minor and Isaiah Sy and forwards Ja'Quavis Williford, Matthew Marsh, and Parsa Fallah.

