OSU Baseball: Arquette, Turley Named To Golden Spikes Award Watch List

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette and outfielder Gavin Turley have been named to the initial watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which was released by USA Baseball on Friday.

The Beavers are one of 11 teams with at least two selections to the watch list, which is at 55. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

Arquette batted .325 with Washington last season. The Kailua, Hawai’i native transferred to Oregon State after collecting 14 doubles with one triple, 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He was selected All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense.

The honor is the fourth of the preseason for Arquette, who’s been chosen as an All-American by Perfect Game, the NCBWA and Baseball America.

Turley hit 19 home runs for OSU last year, third-most in a single-season by a Beaver. He batted .277 with 13 doubles and a team-best 74 runs batted in.

Turley was named an All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association last season, while also being selected as an All-Pac-12 performer.

Adley Rutschman won the honor in 2019. Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (2022) and Travis Bazzana (2024) have been finalists since.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics