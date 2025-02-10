Where Oregon State MBB Ranks In Latest NCAA NET Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Sitting at 17-8, the Oregon State men's basketball team checked in at No. 66 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings following the loss to St. Mary's.

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are still in the thick of the WCC race despite losing to the Gaels.

They are 17-8 (7-5 WCC), with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, Idaho, UC Irvine, Sacramento State, Charleston, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Pacific, Gonzaga, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, and Washington State and losses to Oregon, North Texas, Nebraska, LMU, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Gonzaga, and St. Mary's.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Thursday, February 13th against Portland on the bluff...