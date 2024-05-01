Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (33-11, 12-8 Pac-12) set to hit the road for a series against Washington State, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers' team and individual stats!
TEAM NUMBERS
- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in runs scored (379) and is 18th nationally...
- The Beavers also lead the conference in hits (439) and rank 59th nationally.
- OSU's 95 doubles rank second in the conference.
- The Beavers are second in the conference in triples with 17. Those 16 are tied for 14th nationally.
- Oregon State leads the conference in home runs with 83 on the year. Those 83 are tied for 15th nationally.
- The Beavers have 360 RBI on the year, 60 more than the closest Pac-12 team.
- OSU has tallied the most walks in the conference (284) and those 284 are good for the fifth-most in the country.
- Oregon State's batting average of .300 leads the Pac-12... They rank 41st nationally.
- The Beavers lead the conference in on-base percentage (.425) and check in No. 13 in the country...
- OSU's slugging percentage (.559) leads the conference and is 10th in the country...
- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the fewest hits (339) in the conference.
- The Beavers lead the conference in earned runs allowed with 169 on the year.
- Oregon State ranks fifth in the conference in walks allowed with 164 given up this season.
- The Beaver pitching staff has the fourth-most strikeouts in the conference with 392 on the year...
- OSU is fifth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings with 9.20.
- The Beavers have allowed 35 home runs this season, third-fewest in the conference.
