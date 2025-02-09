Oregon State WBB Takes Down San Diego

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN DIEGO – Oregon State pulled away from San Diego in the third quarter to secure a 58-50 road victory over the Toreros.

The Beavers trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the hosts 20-11 in the third and coasting to victory in the fourth. OSU dominated in the paint with 44 points inside, their second-most paint points of the season.

AJ Marotte led OSU with nine points in the third quarter, part of a 14-point game. The senior also grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists, primarily to a pair of posts who made a living around the rim.

Kelsey Rees was one of the two, finishing as the game's leading scorer with 17 points. She also snagged eight rebounds, dished three assists and recorded two blocks. Rees made 8-of-17 shots from the floor, a constant source of offense throughout the contest.

Sela Heide was the other half of a dominant interior duo. The senior scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. She blocked three shots, and her impact in the paint saw multiple Toreros get a pass inside, glance at Heide and dribble out to the perimeter.

Fresh off a career-high in scoring, Ally Schimel handed out four assists on Saturday for a career-high in that too. The freshman had a knack for finding Heide, hitting the 6-foot-7 post with passes only she could reach.

Oregon State returns home for a huge game against WCC-leading Gonzaga on Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m. It is OSU's Dam Cancer game.

OSU Athletics