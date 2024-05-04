Tarleton State DE Josh Griffis commits to Oregon State
Oregon State has picked up a commitment from Tarleton State defensive end Josh Griiffis. The FCS transfer announced his decision via social media on Saturday afternoon.
"The way they have me playing in the defense they are running is perfect," Griffis told BeaversEdge about his commitment to Oregon State. "Five tech and six tech, just playing physical and fast and setting the edge is the perfect fit of what I was looking for," he added.
Griffis also has liked what he's seen out of Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and the defensive staff so far in his recruitment.
"Coach Bray is the coolest coach I’ve met," he said. "He’s very down to Earth and this staff is very honest and straight up with me," Griffis added. "They have been very straight forward with me and didn’t waste anytime with me giving me a offer or getting me here to visit."
With Tarleton State last season, Griffis only recorded 12 tackles but a majority of those tackles were in the backfield with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also had one pass deflection and three forced fumbles in the process. In the season prior with Jackson State, Griffis recorded five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry.
During his career, the Florida native has spent time at Florida State, Garden City Community College in Kansas, Jackson State, and Tarleton State.
Griffis was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 30 weakside defensive end in the country and a top-75 player in the state of Florida. After originally committing to Louisville, the Florida native would decommit from the Cardinals and eventually signed with Florida State. He also held offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.
Griffis will join a defensive line for the Beavers that currently features JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Tygee Hill, Tevita Pome'e, Takari Hickle, Jacob Schuster, Semisi Saluni, and Nick Norris
Griffis will have two years of eligibility remaining.
