"The way they have me playing in the defense they are running is perfect," Griffis told BeaversEdge about his commitment to Oregon State. "Five tech and six tech, just playing physical and fast and setting the edge is the perfect fit of what I was looking for," he added.

Griffis also has liked what he's seen out of Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and the defensive staff so far in his recruitment.

"Coach Bray is the coolest coach I’ve met," he said. "He’s very down to Earth and this staff is very honest and straight up with me," Griffis added. "They have been very straight forward with me and didn’t waste anytime with me giving me a offer or getting me here to visit."