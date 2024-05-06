Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (35-12, 14-9 Pac-12) taking 2/3 from WSU over the weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the latest rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Monday for a tilt with the Gonzaga Bulldogs...

MORE: Beavers Take Series At WSU | Beavers Add Transfer DE | Beavers Offer 2025 Hawaii QB | Baseball Postseason Projections | MBB Adds Toledo Transfer | Preview: Beavers To Face WSU | Baseball By The Numbers | BB Adds Wake Forest Big Man

Oregon State Baseball Rankings 5/6
Organization Rank Prev.  Full Top-25

D1Baseball.com

7th

6th

LINK

Baseball America

11th

11th

LINK

Perfect Game

8th

7th

LINK

Pac-12 Standings

