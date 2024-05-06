Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
With the Oregon State baseball team (35-12, 14-9 Pac-12) taking 2/3 from WSU over the weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the latest rankings...
The Beavers return to the diamond Monday for a tilt with the Gonzaga Bulldogs...
Oregon State Baseball Rankings 5/6
Pac-12 Standings
