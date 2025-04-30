Oregon State WBB Lands NC State Transfer Lizzy Williamson

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

The Oregon State women's basketball team has added some size via the transfer portal as former NC State Wolfpack center Lizzy Williamson announced her commitment!

The 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Adelaide, Australia, will have one season to play with the Beavers. She's coming off a 2024-25 season with the Wolfpack that limited her to just five games before she had an undisclosed surgery due to injury.

In her five appearances this past season, she averaged just under seven minutes per game, averaging 1.6 points and two rebounds. During her first season with the Wolfpack in 2023-24, Williamson played in 19 games off the bench, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Prior to NC State, Williamson played three seasons for Southern Utah, from 2020 to the end of the 2023 campaign. She only saw action in seven games in '20-21, but broke out the following year, playing in 29 games and averaging 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

Her best season came in 2022-23, as she played in 33 games, averaging a career-high 31 minutes per game and winning the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 9.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and helped lead Southern Utah to the WAC title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

She joins Washington State transfer Jenna Villa and Utah transfer Nene Sow as the newcomers this offseason, along with class of 2025 additions Keira Lindemans and Katelyn Field. The Beavers also did not lose a player to the transfer portal...

Williamson also spent a season at Utah State, her first collegiate season, but redshirted and transferred to Southern Utah. During her prep career, she on a premiership title and a SA U18 silver medal with her club basketball team, the Sturt Sabres and earned the Laura Somerton Perpetual Potential Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.