Oregon State Official Visit Profile: OT Tristan Comer

Next up in our official visit profile series is Oregon State offensive tackle target and Michigan native Tristan Comer.

The Beavers rarely recruit from the state of Michigan. In the Rivals era, the program has not signed anyone out of the state and has only offered a handful of prospects, the most recent before Comer being defensive back Jaylen Reed, who ultimately signed with Penn State and was recently drafted into the NFL.

That being said, the Beavers may finally be able to break into Michigan with Comer.