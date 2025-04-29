Premium content
Published Apr 29, 2025
Oregon State Official Visit Profile: OT Tristan Comer
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Next up in our official visit profile series is Oregon State offensive tackle target and Michigan native Tristan Comer.

The Beavers rarely recruit from the state of Michigan. In the Rivals era, the program has not signed anyone out of the state and has only offered a handful of prospects, the most recent before Comer being defensive back Jaylen Reed, who ultimately signed with Penn State and was recently drafted into the NFL.

That being said, the Beavers may finally be able to break into Michigan with Comer.

After picking up an offer from Comer at the end of March, Comer quickly scheduled an official visit to Corvallis for May 9. Since then, he has also scheduled an official visit to Cincinnati for the June 20 weekend.

