Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Hawaii

With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team (32-11) set to face Hawaii (28-14, 12-12 Big West) for a four-game set in Honolulu starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball (32-11) vs Hawaii (28-14)
Honolulu, Hawai’i - Les Murakami Stadium
Friday - 9:35 p.m.
RHP Eric Segura (6-1, 4.38) vs. RHP Itsuki Takemoto (2-4, 4.03)
Saturday - 9:35 p.m
RHP Dax Whitney (3-3, 4.63) vs. LHP Sebastian Gonzalez (3-0, 3.96)
Sunday - 4:05 p.m.
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (6-2, 3.81) vs. RHP Cooper Walls (2-3, 3.94)
Monday - 9:35 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA
TV - ESPN+ (Friday & Monday Only)
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio / 1190 KEX
Oregon State Quick Hits
Oregon State is meeting Hawai'i for the 26th time Friday. Hawai'i owns a 16-9 advantage in the series, including a 16-6 mark in games played in Honolulu.
- Friday's game is the first between the teams since a four-game series in 2010 in Honolulu. The Beavers won 3-of-4 in that series, marked by a 5-0 shutout in the finale that was won by current Chicago Cubs lefty Matt Boyd.
- The Beavers won a 12-3 matchup in the 2006 NCAA Corvallis Regional. Mitch Canham went 1-for-3 with an RBI in that victory.
- Gavin Turley drove in his 173rd career run with the solo home run Tuesday. That equals Joe Gerber (1997-2000) for the third-most in program history. Turley is one shy of No. 2 Adley Rutschman (2017-19) and six behind OSU's all-time leader, Michael Conforto (2012-14).
- The Beavers finished April with a 12-5 record, the team's 15th consecutive winning month with at least 10 games played. OSU has also had 14 consecutive winning Aprils.
- The Beavers batted .290 in April, collecting 38 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs. OSU drew 109 walks to 141 strikeouts.
- Easton Talt has drawn 52 walks this season, tied for ninth for a single season by a Beaver. He's drawn at least one in 35 of the Beavers' 43 games.
- Turley has reached base safely in 37 consecutive games. Aiva Arquette has OSU's second-longest active streak at 19 games.
- The series in Hawai'i marks Oregon State's fourth different time zone this season.
- Hawai'i marks the fifth of six Big West Conference foes for the Beavers this season. OSU is a combined 10-2 against Cal Poly, UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton and CSUN this season. UC Irvine, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton and Hawai'i are currently in the top-six in the Big West standings.
- OSU's bullpen is averaging 11.02 strikeouts per nine innings.• OSU is 26-6 when scoring first.
Beavers In The Rankings
