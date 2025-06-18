Harlan: Oregon State Baseball Year In Review & Looking Ahead To 2026

With the Oregon State baseball team's 2025 season coming to a close at the hands of Louisville at the College World Series, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan breaks it all down in this in-depth column!

With that, the 2025 Oregon State Baseball season comes to an end...

As the saying goes, "We Sleep in July," and well, now we can, as the Beavers finished their season back in Omaha for the first time since they won it all in 2018 but fell just short to Louisville in their quest for a fourth title.

Head coach Mitch Canham has finally brought the program back to the College World Series in his sixth year at the helm. As a former player, Canham won two national titles in 2006 and 2007, but he has continued the success and blueprint that former head coach Pat Casey built during his tenure.

While the standard in Corvallis is to not only make the College World Series, but also win it all, there's a lot of good to take away from this first season the Beavers have had as an independent team in baseball.

Sure, you might say I might be looking at this through orange colored glasses, but the first trip to Omaha for Casey didn't come up with a title when the dust settled in the 2005 postseason.

So there are plenty of reasons why the future is bright in Corvallis, all things considered, through conference realignment, the ebbs and flows of a season, and the fewer home games than you've played in previous seasons, with the Beavers playing 19 regular-season home games. Yet, through it all, Beaver Nation still showed up.

As Canham has said, "Everything that we've gone through this year, then it must be this way."

Through everything that this team and Oregon State Athletics have gone through, I think, as Canham would agree, it makes for better memories and a better story to tell when it's all said and done.