The Oregon State women's basketball team has now seen six players depart since the conclusion of the season as sophomore guard Lily Hansford announced on Twitter Thursday that she would be entering the portal...

She joins Talia von Oelhoffen, Timea Gardiner, Adlee Blacklock, Donovyn Hunter, and Marta Pietsch...

The Green Bay (WI) native is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw her play in 34 games (one start), averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game on 41% shooting from the floor and from deep.

She led the Beavers in three-point percentage this season and upped her averages to 6.5 points and three rebounds during OSU's postseason run...

Kennedie Shuler, Dominka Paurova, and AJ Marotte are the remaining guards on Oregon State's roster...

