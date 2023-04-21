PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior running back Trey Lowe has medically retired due to a lingering injury, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed...

The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder began his career in Seattle with the Washington Huskies before electing to transfer to Oregon State in Jan of 2020.

After missing all but two contests in 2020 due to transfer rules, Lowe became a focal point of the offense in 2021, being featured as the third-down back.

Appearing in all 13 games, Lowe tallied 359 rushing yards and one touchdown while also hauling in 23 receptions for 200 yards.

Lowe played in just four games in the 2022 campaign, rushing for 32 yards and tallying 46 receiving yards, which was all in the season opener against Boise State. Lowe returned to action but didn't record any stats in the California, ASU, & Florida matchups...

With Lowe no longer in the fold, the Beavers will have Damien Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin, and Isaiah Newell as scholarship running backs...

