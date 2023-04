Earlier this week, Oregon State extended an offer to 2025 Nevada linebacker Chrisitan Thatcher. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound outside linebacker has seen his recruitment take off over the last several weeks, a process that has been quite fun for the Las Vegas native.

"It’s really cool because these offers are just starting to come out of the blue," Thatcher told BeaversEdge. "I knew my film was really good and I’ve compared it to so many others and now I see every coach that sees my film likes it a lot, really thankful and honored," he added.

