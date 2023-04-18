With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro practice fields on Tuesday morning for spring practice No. 12, BeaversEdge gives you the latest inside scoop from Corvallis!

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Ben Gulbranson

RB: Jam Griffin

WR: Trent Walker

WR: John Dunmore

WR: Joe Valadez

TE: Gabe Milbourn

OL: Grant Starck

OL: Luke Vincic

OL: Dylan Lopez

OL: Campbell McHarg

OL: Tyler Morano

- My biggest takeaway from practice is that the QBs could probably get a little more used to throwing in the cold. It was about 40 degrees and raining when practice started, and the group (mostly DJ Uiagalelei) was struggling to throw a tight spiral in the conditions. Look at those California boys go!

- On the defensive side: Ian Massey nearly added an INT to his name, breaking hard on a comeback route and nearly stepping in front of a DJ pass. Ryan Cooper Jr. and Carlos Mack Jr. also made impressive plays breaking up passes.

- DJ, despite the cold hands, threw a beautiful wheel route to Jam Griffin down the far sideline for what would’ve been a touchdown in live action, but the coaches blew the play dead for some reason.

- The next open practice is the spring showcase on Saturday, BeaversEdge will have complete coverage of the afternoon at Reser Stadium!

