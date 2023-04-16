PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mikey Kane hit his fourth home run of the season and Travis Bazzana went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases to highlight Oregon State’s 6-3 win over USC Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, giving the Beavers a three-game sweep.

With OSU up two, Kane hit the first pitch in the fourth over the fence in left to put OSU up 3-0. The Beavers added two more in the fifth to go up 5-1, and Mason Guerra drove in his second run of the game on a single in the seventh to give the Beavers (24-11 overall, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference) an insurance run.

Bazzana, meanwhile, singled to open OSU’s day offensively in the first, then reached on a bunt single in the fifth. He swiped his first bag of the day in the first, then took second and third on steals in the seventh after a walk, eventually scoring when Guerra singled past short.

Guerra’s two RBI led the Beavers, while Bazzana’s two hits led OSU’s offensive attack. The Beavers had eight hits as a team.

AJ Lattery picked up the win, improving to 4-0 on the year. The righty was the first of three relievers for the Beavers, and held USC (21-13-1, 9-6) to two hits and a run with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

Tyler Mejia then pitched the sixth before giving way to Ben Ferrer, who earned his first save of the season after three innings of work. He struck out four and scattered two hits and a run.

Eric Hammond took the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the year. USC’s starter, he allowed three hits and three runs in three innings of work.

Next Up

Oregon State remains at home for a non-conference matchup with Seattle Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Oregon State Notes

- The Oregon State bullpen held USC to nine hits, five runs and six walks with 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings during the series.

- The sweep marked Oregon State’s second-ever against USC in Corvallis, and the first since 2013.

- OSU has swept the past two series from the Trojans, which includes the Beavers’ first ever in Los Angeles last season.

- Oregon State won its sixth straight game versus the Trojans.

- Mitch Canham improved to 8-1 against USC as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach. He is 17-7 as a Beaver against the Trojans, which included a 9-6 record as a student-athlete at OSU from 2004-07.

- The Beavers are 12-3 in their last 15 games.

- Garret Forrester extended his hit streak to five games.

