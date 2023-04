PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, defensive coordinator Trent Bray, tight end Riley Sharp, and linebacker Makiya Tongue as the quartet breaks down spring football day 12...

