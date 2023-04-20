With the Oregon State baseball team (25-11, 10-8 Pac-12) heading to Arizona for a three-game series against the Sun Devils (25-11, 11-3) starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Arizona State are meeting for the 96th, 97th and 98th times during the series, with the Sun Devils holding a 53-42 advantage. ASU also leads in games played in Tempe/Phoenix at 31-17.

- The Beavers have won five of the last six series between the teams. OSU is 13-5 during that stretch.

- Travis Bazzana's five stolen bases Tuesday night against Seattle set the OSU single-game record originally held by Steve Lyons (1979 vs. Oregon Tech) and David Anderson (1991 vs. Willamette).

- The five steals are also tied for the most at the D1 level this season.

- Bazzana is second in the Pac-12 with a career-high 18 steals this season. He has nine over his last there games and 11 in the last five.

- Mason Guerra has hit safely in five consecutive games. He's recorded at least two RBI in four of those five games and has nine total over that stretch. He's upped his average from .261 to .301 during the streak.

- The OSU bullpen has a 17-2 record and 2.74 ERA in 170 2/3 innings this season, striking out 181 batters to 74 walks. In April alone, the 'pen is 6-1 with a 1.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings.

- Garret Forrester is on a six-game hit streak with 11 hits, six RBI and seven walks during it. He has 131 walks for his career, inching closer to Adley Rutschman's school-record 156 from 2017-19.

- Bazzana was was 6-for-16 with two home runs and 11 RBI versus Arizona State last season. That included eight RBI in the series-opening 21-0 win.

- OSU, as a team, has stolen 20 bases over the last five games. The Beavers rank first in the Pac-12 with 48 overall.

- OSU and Arizona State are both ranked for the series for the first time since 2019. The Beavers took the last two games of that series.

- Bazzana's 18 steals are three shy of the top-10 in a single-season at Oregon State.