PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Makhi Frazier Decommits | DC HOTBOARD | NEW OC Hotboard (Dec 1 Update) | Beavers Lose Commitment From Kekai Burnett | Beavers Offer A Pair Of DL | WATCH: Hynson + Players Talk Bowl Game & MORE

An Oregon State quarterback is coming home...

New Oregon State head coach Trent Bray made his first significant hire on Friday as he tabbed UCLA quarterbacks coach and Beaver alumnus Ryan Gunderson to be the new offensive coordinator. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announced the move on Sunday during a media availability.

Gunderson comes to Corvallis after spending the past three seasons on Chip Kelly's Bruin staff as the quarterbacks' coach. While Kelly is involved in all offensive coaching, Gunderson's development of Dorian Thompson-Robinson is notable, and he helped the Bruins through multiple starting quarterbacks this season. He's also been a solid recruiter for the Bruins, as five-star QB Dante Moore chose the Bruins this past cycle...

He's never been an OC in his career, but has coaching experience as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with Brent Brennan at San Jose State. He also spent time at Oregon State and Nebraska in Director and Assistant Director of Personnel roles in addition to spending time as an OSU GA following his playing career.

It's a homecoming in all aspects for "Gundy" as he returns to Oregon where he was born and raised and played high school for Central Catholic. He enrolled at Oregon State following his playing career and played from 2003-07.

He spent the majority of his career as a backup QB to Derek Anderson, Matt Moore, and Sean Canfield/Lyle Moevao, but had one start in his collegiate career in the 2005 matchup against Oregon.

BeaversEdge had Gunderson as a possibility on our OC Hotboard this week...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...

MORE: 5 Takeaways From Trent Bray's Presser | Update On Aidan Chiles | WATCH: Barnes Talks Hire | WATCH: Bray Talks With BeaversEdge