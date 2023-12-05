TCU transfer defensive back Mason White has told BeaversEdge that he will be visiting Oregon State this week for an official visit. The Beavers offered White on Monday and quickly got an official visit set.

White received an offer from secondary coach Anthony Perkins on Monday, the two previously were able to form a relationship during his initial recruitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle when he was a JUCO transfer out of Mt. San Antonio CC. His official visit on Friday will almost be exactly one year from his official visit last year on December 9.

White will have two years of eligibility at his next destination. In his lone season with TCU, the 6-foot-1 defensive back recorded one tackle.