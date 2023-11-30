Advertisement

Griffith entered the transfer portal last week, finishing up a four-year career at Harvard. He was a two-time 1st team All-Ivy selection and was also an FCS All-Ameircan. Over 30 games with the Crimson, Griffith made 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks. He also holds offers from Michigan State, UMass, UCLA, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Houston, Louisville, and Stanford among others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBleGNpdGVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlYXZlckZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gISA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaEM2YXV5RnQwNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hDNmF1eUZ0MDU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhvciBHcmlmZml0aCAoQHRo b3JncmlmZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aG9yZ3Jp ZmYvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mjk5NzU3MjYzNjU5MjEzNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

A similar story to Griffith, Patterson is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle who is a three-time All-Ivy League selection and was also an FCS All-American. Over 30 consecutive starts, he has totaled 111 career tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, and 22.5 sacks as well as one interception. So far, Patterson has also received offers from Illinois, Houston, USF, and Colorado. The explosive and dangerous defensive lineman is originally out of Frisco, Texas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBPcmVnb24g U3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p0cXRS a1NkY1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qdHF0UmtTZGNaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENsYXkgUGF0dGVyc29uIChAY2xheXBhdHRlcnNvbjAwKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NsYXlwYXR0ZXJzb24wMC9zdGF0dXMv MTcyOTk4MTIxMzk3OTM3MzYxNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gophers set to lose pair of senior defensive tackles