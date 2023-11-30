Oregon State offers a pair of transfer defensive linemen
Trent Bray is busy putting together his coaching staff as he begins his tenure as Oregon State's head coach but the Beavers are also busy in the transfer portal.
Over the last two days, the Beavers have extended offers to two transfer defensive linemen both coming from the Ivy League ranks.
Griffith entered the transfer portal last week, finishing up a four-year career at Harvard. He was a two-time 1st team All-Ivy selection and was also an FCS All-Ameircan. Over 30 games with the Crimson, Griffith made 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks.
He also holds offers from Michigan State, UMass, UCLA, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Houston, Louisville, and Stanford among others.
A similar story to Griffith, Patterson is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle who is a three-time All-Ivy League selection and was also an FCS All-American. Over 30 consecutive starts, he has totaled 111 career tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, and 22.5 sacks as well as one interception.
So far, Patterson has also received offers from Illinois, Houston, USF, and Colorado. The explosive and dangerous defensive lineman is originally out of Frisco, Texas.
It's not shocking that Oregon State is targeting defensive tackles in the transfer portal as they will be saying goodbye to a pair of key players at the position Isaac Hodgins and Joe Golden. They will also see the departure of Travis Shippen, who played a small role for the Beavers this season appearing in four games.
