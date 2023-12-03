PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray continues to build his new football staff as he’s expected to hire Charlotte 49ers offensive line coach Kyle DeVan to serve in the same role for the Beavers.

DeVan returns home to his alma mater (perhaps a theme here?) after building up a strong coaching career over the past several seasons.

The Beavers hired former QB Ryan Gunderson to be OC as well…

He was a standout offensive lineman for the Beavers during his playing career, earning four letters (2004-07), starting 38 games (consecutively), and leading the team to three bowl victories. OSU’s record during his tenure as an active player was 31-19.

His first job was in the NFL as he served as assistant offensive line coach in New Orleans in 2015 on Sean Payton's staff. He then went to Ball State as OL coach for two seasons, before two years at Arizona, a year at Michigan, and a year at Colorado before landing with the 49ers. He also spent two seasons with the Beavers as a GA

That's all in addition to his playing days where after going undrafted, he found a home with the Indianapolis Colts for several seasons, starting the 2009 Super Bowl. He also played for Washington, Philadelphia, and Tennessee before moving to coaching.

He'll have big shoes to fill in Corvallis as the recently departed Jim Michalczik was annually on the Broyles Award Watch List for his outstanding work with the Beavers' offensive line each season.

