Following the departure of former head coach Jonathan Smirh, the Beavers have their fourth de-commitment in Texas running back Makhi Frazier.

Frazier joins OL Payton Stewart, DB Andrew Brinson, and DL Kekai Burnett as the players to back off their commitments in the wake of the news…

The Beavers now have 11 pledges in the 2024 class…

