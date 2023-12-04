Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles has entered the transfer portal, the Rivals Transfer Portal has confirmed. The entry comes on the first day when players from around the country can enter the transfer portal.

Chiles, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle was the crown jewel of Jonathan Smith and Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class, rising from a modestly ranked three-star prospect to a Rivals250 prospect by the end of the cycle. He was also ranked as the 17th-best player in California and the third-best dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Chiles committed to Oregon State primarily over Kansas State and Washington but also held offers from Cal, FAU, Oregon, Rutgers, and Washington State. A huge part of his commitment to Oregon State at the time was his connection with the Beavers staff which is now mostly with Michigan State.

“The coaching staff and I are locked in, our relationship is really strong,” he told BeaversEdge, at the time of his commitment. Unsurprisingly, that staff and Michigan State are among the favorites to land the Downey, California native.

As a true freshman quarterback, Chiles was Oregon State's backup quarterback, backing up D.J Uiagalelei, who is also in the transfer portal. Over the course of the season, Chiles played in nine games, completing 24-of-35 passing attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 17 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

He will have three years of eligibility with his next program.