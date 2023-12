PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

For the third time since Jonathan Smith left Corvallis for Michigan State, a commitment has backed off their pledge to the Beavers. This time it came in the form of Hawaii defensive end commitment Kekai Burnett.

MORE: Beavers Lose Commitment From Kekai Burnett | Beavers Offer A Pair Of DL | WATCH: Hynson + Players Talk Bowl Game & MORE| 5 Takeaways From Trent Bray's Presser | Update On Aidan Chiles | WATCH: Barnes Talks Hire | WATCH: Bray Talks With BeaversEdge