"Gunderson comes to Corvallis after spending the past three seasons on Chip Kelly's Bruin staff as the quarterbacks' coach. While Kelly is involved in all offensive coaching, Gunderson's development of Dorian Thompson-Robinson is notable, and he helped the Bruins through multiple starting quarterbacks this season. He's also been a solid recruiter for the Bruins, as five-star QB Dante Moore chose the Bruins this past cycle...

He's never been an OC in his career, but has coaching experience as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with Brent Brennan at San Jose State. He also spent time at Oregon State and Nebraska in Director and Assistant Director of Personnel roles in addition to spending time as an OSU GA following his playing career."