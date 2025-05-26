Oregon State Baseball Earns No. 8 Seed, Takes On Saint Mary’s Friday

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open NCAA Regional action Friday versus Saint Mary’s as the entire 64-team bracket was unveiled on Monday.

The Beavers are the No. 8 national seed, and will take on the regional’s No. 4 Saint Mary’s in the second game of the day on Friday. No. 2 TCU and No. 3 USC will open play in the first game.

TCU and USC will play at noon on Friday while the Beavers and Gaels get underway at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The Beavers enter the regional with a 41-12-1 record, and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. OSU did not play last weekend and swept Long Beach State from May 15-17 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, completing a 17-2 record at home in the regular season.

No. 2 TCU finished the regular season with a 39-18 record and 19-11 mark in Big 12 Conference play, posting a third-place finish. The Beavers and Horned Frogs have matched up five times previously, with TCU holding a 3-2 mark. OSU was a 3-2 winner most recently at the 2021 Fort Worth Regional.

No. 3 USC is no stranger to Oregon State and Corvallis 102 as former conference members. USC leads 59-43 with a 26-26 tie in games in Corvallis. The Trojans finished the 2025 regular season with a 35-21 record and 18-12 mark in Big Ten play, finishing in fourth.

No. 4 Saint Mary’s took the West Coast Conference title after posting a 15-9 record in the WCC in the regular season, finishing third. The Gaels are 35-24. Oregon State leads the all-time series, 5-3-1, and won a 4-3 matchup in 2018 in Moraga, Calif.

All-session tickets for the regional go on sale Monday morning at 11 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com. If single-sessions tickets are available, they will go on sale at 9 a.m. the day of the game.

OSU Athletics