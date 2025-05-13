Oregon State Baseball: Wilson Weber Named NCBWA National Player Of The Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Oregon State catcher Wilson Weber has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Player of the Week, it was announced on Tuesday.

Weber had a mammoth week as the Beavers went 3-0-1 in games against Hawai’i and Iowa to close out a seven-game trip. He hit two home runs in the Beavers’ 7-3 win over Hawai’i, collecting four RBI, as Oregon State took 3-of-4 games in Honolulu.

The Gresham, Ore., native finished the week with eight hits in 17 at bats, along with 12 runs batted in. He totaled eight of those RBI against the Hawkeyes, with four apiece in games one and three.

Weber went 4-for-5 in the opener, hitting a home run. However, it was an infield single in the eighth inning that produced his final RBI, one that served as the game-winner in Oregon State’s 9-6 win.

He went 1-for-4 in the Beavers’ game two 5-1 win, and then totaled just one hit in the finale. But it was a big one, a grand slam that was Oregon State’s first hit of the game, in the sixth inning. That put OSU up 5-3 in a game that ultimately ended in a 6-6 tie.

Weber now has nine home runs on the season, and 45 RBI, which ranks third on the team.

