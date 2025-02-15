Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Blast UNLV 16-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Dax Whitney struck out eight in five scoreless innings and AJ Singer drove in four runs to pace seventh-ranked Oregon State to a 16-0 win over UNLV in a shortened seven-inning game Saturday at Surprise Stadium.

The Surprise Stadium college record crowd of 3,718 was in for a treat as Whitney, making his collegiate debut, struck out five in his first three innings of work. The highly touted freshman walked just one and gave up four hits to earn the win.

Singer, meanwhile, doubled home two runs in the fourth and singled in solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored to pace the offense, which finished with 15 hits and 10 walks.

Trent Caraway had three of those hits, to go along with a walk, in a 3-for-4 day. He was backed by Wilson Weber, who went 2-for-2 with three runs and Tyce Peterson, who put the Beavers ahead 3-0 with a two-run blast in the second inning.

Six different Beavers had at least two RBI in the win.

James DeCremer and Zach Edwards joined Whitney in making their OSU debuts, coming out of the bullpen to combine for three strikeouts in two scoreless frames.

UNLV’s LJ Mercurius took the loss after allowing six hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State continues action Sunday against Indiana at Surprise Stadium. First pitch versus Indiana is slated for 11:05 a.m. PT (12:05 in Arizona). Catch the game live on Flo Baseball.

OSU Athletics

PC - Jerry Espinoza