Oregon State MBB: Beavers Take Down Pacific

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team won its 18th game of the season Saturday evening, as the Beavers took down Pacific 79-65.

Damarco Minor posted his first double-double as a Beaver, going for 11 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Josiah Lake II set a career-high with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor, as he made his first career collegiate start.

Nate Kingz knocked down three 3-pointers to finish his day with 13 points. Parsa Fallah had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Isaiah Sy and Liutauras Lelevicius had 11 points apiece.

As a team, the Beavers shot 45 percent from the floor and went 13-for-13 from the stripe. Oregon State also held a 31-24 advantage on the glass.

Minor hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening phase of the contest, as the teams headed to the game's first media timeout even at six. Oregon State used an 8-0 run to take a five-point lead, but Pacific tied the game at 17 mid-way through the first half.

The teams traded punches in the final 10 minutes of the opening frame, with the game even at 37 with 90 seconds left on the clock. The teams headed to the break even at 40.

Oregon State brought the advantage to nine with 12 minutes left in the contest. The Beavers went in front by double-figures and led by as many as 16 before taking the win by 14.

The Beavers will hit the road next week for matchups at Pepperdine and San Diego.

OSU Athletics