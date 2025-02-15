BeaversEdge Scouting Report: DE Niklas Fisher

Starting with the measurables, Fisher is already a well-built defensive lineman for the collegiate level at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds according to his Oregon State profile. Most defensive ends at the collegiate level float between the 250 and 260-pound range, Fisher is already in that range, at this point, it's about refining his body, cutting off any unnecessary fat, and building more muscle. At his size, it will be interesting to see how much more weight he can add to his frame, he should be easily able to get towards the 270 mark, if not higher.