Oregon State To Hire Mike Cavanaugh As Offensive Line Coach

It didn't take long for the Beavers to find their guy...

Less than 48 hours after it was reported that Kyle DeVan would be taking a job with the Chicago Bears, longtime college football reporter Pete Thamel is reporting that Oregon State is expected to hire Mike Cavanaugh to fill the post.

BeaversEdge had Cavanaugh atop our BeaversEdge OL Coach Hotboard Saturday morning...

Cavanaugh returns to Corvallis where he spent 10 seasons (2005-14) on Mike Riley's staff as offensive line coach, recruiting and coaching up numerous All-Conference Selections and several more who went on to the NFL.

He had had three offensive linemen drafted during his OSU career and 2007 draftee Adam Koets earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants while Kyle DeVan started at guard for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 Super Bowl.

A coach with over 30 years of experience, Cavanaugh has also had stints at Arizona State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Hawai’i, the San Diego Chargers, and several others. He comes to Oregon State after an analyst role with the Oregon Ducks...

